Techie Beaten Up Over Spoiler During 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Screening In Pune

A 29-year-old software engineer was allegedly assaulted inside a multiplex for asking a fellow moviegoer not to reveal the plot of 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' during the screening.

The incident occurred last week in Chinchwad, where the complainant was watching the film with his wife. According to police, the accused, seated in the back row with his wife, kept narrating the story aloud. When the techie requested him to stop, the man allegedly hurled abuses and attacked him.

The complainant’s wife was also assaulted when she tried to intervene, police said. The couple later approached the Chinchwad police station, where an FIR was registered under sections 117 (abetting offence in public), 115 (abetment), 352 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and other relevant provisions.

The complainant sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. Police said no arrests have been made so far and the matter is under investigation.

Man Accused Of Running Fake Job Racket In Nagpur

Meanwhile, Nagpur police have arrested a 45-year-old man accused of running a fake recruitment racket that duped several youths with promises of junior clerk jobs at Mantralaya, Maharashtra’s state secretariat.

The accused, Lawrence Henry of Mhalginagar, allegedly worked with six accomplices to con aspirants by staging fake interviews inside Mantralaya cabins and even sending candidates for medical tests at JJ Hospital, Mumbai. Victims were also issued counterfeit identity cards granting them entry into the ministry, police said.

The case came to light after complainant Rahul Tayde approached Hudkeshwar police, alleging that Henry and his associates took lakhs of rupees from him in instalments, promising a government job. Despite undergoing the staged procedures, he never received an appointment letter.

Tayde, speaking at a press conference, claimed the gang may have cheated over 200 unemployed youths across Maharashtra. Similar complaints have been filed in Hudkeshwar, Chandrapur and Wardha districts.

Police are investigating the wider network and searching for Henry’s accomplices.