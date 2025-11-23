Teacher, Sentenced To Life Term, Dismissed From Service For Raping Student in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala): Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that a teacher who was also a BJP activist, sentenced by a court to life imprisonment for raping a student in Palathayi here, has been dismissed from service.

Thalassery Fast Track Special Court Judge Jalarajani M T sentenced Padmarajan K, also known as Pappen Master (48) and a resident of Kadavathoor, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty under various sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on November 15.

Sivankutty said on his Facebook page that the manager of the school where Padmarajan worked has issued an order dismissing him from service.

Following the court verdict, the General Education Department had directed the school management to initiate disciplinary action.

According to the prosecution, Padmarajan sexually assaulted the 10-year-old student in the toilet of the educational institution and at his residence.

Panoor police registered a case on March 17, 2020, and arrested the accused on April 15.

The BJP had alleged that the case was part of a conspiracy by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch, which initially did not include POCSO charges, allowing the accused to secure bail.

After concerns were raised by the victim’s family, the Kerala High Court ordered a fresh investigation.

The investigation team was changed twice due to dissatisfaction with the earlier inquiries.

A fifth investigation team led by Additional Director General of Police E J Jayaraj finally completed the probe and filed a charge sheet.

