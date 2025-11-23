Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTeacher, Sentenced To Life Term, Dismissed From Service For Raping Student in Kerala

Teacher, Sentenced To Life Term, Dismissed From Service For Raping Student in Kerala

Sivankutty said on his Facebook page that the manager of the school where Padmarajan worked has issued an order dismissing him from service.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kannur (Kerala): Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that a teacher who was also a BJP activist, sentenced by a court to life imprisonment for raping a student in Palathayi here, has been dismissed from service.

Thalassery Fast Track Special Court Judge Jalarajani M T sentenced Padmarajan K, also known as Pappen Master (48) and a resident of Kadavathoor, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty under various sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on November 15.

Sivankutty said on his Facebook page that the manager of the school where Padmarajan worked has issued an order dismissing him from service.

Following the court verdict, the General Education Department had directed the school management to initiate disciplinary action.

According to the prosecution, Padmarajan sexually assaulted the 10-year-old student in the toilet of the educational institution and at his residence.

Panoor police registered a case on March 17, 2020, and arrested the accused on April 15.

The BJP had alleged that the case was part of a conspiracy by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch, which initially did not include POCSO charges, allowing the accused to secure bail.

After concerns were raised by the victim’s family, the Kerala High Court ordered a fresh investigation.

The investigation team was changed twice due to dissatisfaction with the earlier inquiries.

A fifth investigation team led by Additional Director General of Police E J Jayaraj finally completed the probe and filed a charge sheet.
(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Kerala Crime
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
Cities
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Cities
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Advertisement

Videos

SIR Row Deepens: Akhilesh Alleges BJP-EC Nexus, Mamata Warns of Rising Deaths
Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Update: FIR Filed Against 60 BLOs and Supervisors in Greater Noida Over SIR Lapses
Breaking: BJP Intensifies Mission Bengal as Mamata Battles EC Over SIR Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget