Teacher Arrested For Mixing Phenyl In Mid-Day Meal At Chhattisgarh School, HC Takes Cognizance

The mid-day meal scheme was introduced to ensure that children from underprivileged backgrounds receive nutritious food, but disturbing reports of negligence continue to surface. The latest shocker has come from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, where a teacher has been accused of contaminating food with phenyl at a government-run residential school.

Police have arrested Dhananjay Sahu, an assistant teacher at the Porta Cabin School, after he allegedly attempted to poison the food being prepared for students. Fortunately, the food was discarded in time, preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy.

How The Incident Came To Light

The case dates back to August 21, when dinner was being prepared at the school hostel in Pakela village. According to the complaint, Sahu allegedly mixed phenyl into the vegetables due to personal enmity with hostel superintendent Dujal Patel.

An employee who checked the food noticed a strange odor and discovered empty phenyl bottles nearby. Acting quickly, he informed the superintendent, and the contaminated food was destroyed before it could reach the students.

Investigation and Police Action

Superintendent Patel immediately alerted higher authorities, following which Sukma’s District Magistrate ordered a probe. The inquiry confirmed Sahu’s involvement, prompting Patel to file a formal complaint at the Chhindgarh police station.

Police arrested the accused on Wednesday. During interrogation, Sahu reportedly confessed, admitting that he acted out of personal differences with the superintendent.

Sahu, a native of Patora village in Durg district, has been booked under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) for attempted murder. Officials have assured that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to determine whether others were involved.

Chhattisgarh HC Slams Phenyl Contamination in School Food

The Chhattisgarh High Court took suo motu cognizance of a shocking incident in Sukma, where vegetables cooked for 426 students at Pakela Residential Potacabin School were allegedly contaminated with phenyl. The bench, led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, called the incident “shocking” and warned that even a single drop of phenyl can be fatal, especially for children. The court termed such lapses a “criminal act” that could shatter public confidence in residential schools.

Strict Directions For Food Safety In Schools And Hostels

The court directed the state government to immediately enforce strict food safety measures, including daily food tasting and certification by teachers, inspections of kitchens, CCTV monitoring, chemical-food separation, staff training, nodal officers in districts, and parent-teacher committees for monitoring. It also ordered FIR registration in cases of deliberate contamination, emergency preparedness with first-aid and medical tie-ups, and regular independent audits. The Chief Secretary has been told to file an affidavit on compliance by September 17, 2025.