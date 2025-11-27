Tamil Nadu: Teacher Killed In Broad Daylight In Thanjavur; Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTamil Nadu: Teacher Killed In Broad Daylight In Thanjavur; Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

According to initial police investigations, Kavya and Ajith were previously in a relationship. Officers said that she had recently become engaged to another relative, which may have triggered the attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 07:16 PM (IST)
A 26-year-old school teacher from Melakalakudi was killed in a brutal knife attack on Thursday while travelling to work in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. The victim, identified as P. Kavya, was reportedly confronted by a former boyfriend while she was on her way to school. Police said the assailant, 29-year-old K. Ajith Kumar, who is also a relative, attacked her with a knife and stabbed her in the head, leaving her fatally injured. The murder has shocked the local community and led to renewed concerns over rising attacks on women in the region.

Kavya had been working as a temporary teacher at a government primary school near her village. On Thursday morning, she was travelling through the Mela Kothattai colony when Ajith Kumar confronted her.

Reports state that he stabbed her in the head, leaving her critically injured. Kavya died at the scene before medical help could arrive. Police were alerted immediately and apprehended the accused shortly after the incident.

'Rejection May Be The Motive'

According to initial police investigations, Kavya and Ajith were previously in a relationship. Officers said that she had recently become engaged to another relative, which may have triggered the attack. Investigators believe the murder was motivated by rejection.

Her body was taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for postmortem examination. Police are continuing enquiries into the full circumstances of the crime and are questioning the accused to determine whether the attack was pre-planned.

Authorities have expressed concern over increasing violence against women in Tamil Nadu. The murder comes just days after another shocking case where a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Ramanathapuram was killed on November 19, also reportedly linked to a personal relationship dispute.

Police have said the investigation will continue and more action may follow once the postmortem and forensic findings are received.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 07:16 PM (IST)
Thanjavur Tamil Nadu News Teacher Stabbed
