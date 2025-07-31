Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the faction led by O Panneerselvam (OPS) has formally announced its exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The announcement was made by former minister and OPS loyalist Panruti S Ramachandran, who said, “We are breaking the alliance with NDA.”

Ramachandran further confirmed that OPS would soon embark on a statewide tour in preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. “At present, there is no alliance with any party. A decision on future alliances will be taken closer to the elections,” he added.

Panneerselvam met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during a morning walk earlier today.

The move signals a fresh political reorientation by OPS, who had distanced himself from the AIADMK after a bitter power struggle and later aligned briefly with the BJP.

OPS's Recent Letter To PM Modi

OPS had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu’s Gangaikonda Cholapuram, stating that it would be his “singular honour” to meet him and had formally requested an appointment.

However, he was not granted a meeting with the Prime Minister. Following what was widely viewed as a snub, OPS posted on social media criticising the Union Government for delays in releasing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds. The perceived slight is now being seen as a possible trigger for his decision to exit the NDA.

OPS, formerly a prominent leader in the AIADMK and an ally of the BJP within the NDA, had formed his own faction following a bitter leadership dispute within the AIADMK. His departure from the NDA now raises speculation about possible political realignments in the state, particularly in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.