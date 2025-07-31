Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin

The move signals a fresh political reorientation by OPS, who had distanced himself from the AIADMK after a bitter power struggle and later aligned briefly with the BJP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:40 PM (IST)

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the faction led by O Panneerselvam (OPS) has formally announced its exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The announcement was made by former minister and OPS loyalist Panruti S Ramachandran, who said, “We are breaking the alliance with NDA.”

Ramachandran further confirmed that OPS would soon embark on a statewide tour in preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. “At present, there is no alliance with any party. A decision on future alliances will be taken closer to the elections,” he added.

Panneerselvam met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during a morning walk earlier today.

The move signals a fresh political reorientation by OPS, who had distanced himself from the AIADMK after a bitter power struggle and later aligned briefly with the BJP.

OPS's Recent Letter To PM Modi

OPS had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu’s Gangaikonda Cholapuram, stating that it would be his “singular honour” to meet him and had formally requested an appointment.

However, he was not granted a meeting with the Prime Minister. Following what was widely viewed as a snub, OPS posted on social media criticising the Union Government for delays in releasing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds. The perceived slight is now being seen as a possible trigger for his decision to exit the NDA.

OPS, formerly a prominent leader in the AIADMK and an ally of the BJP within the NDA, had formed his own faction following a bitter leadership dispute within the AIADMK. His departure from the NDA now raises speculation about possible political realignments in the state, particularly in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
O Panneerselvam Tamil Nadu News MK Stalin O Panneerselvam Exits NDA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget