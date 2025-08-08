Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suspicious Drone Found Near India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

A suspicious drone was found near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer ahead of Independence Day. BSF suspects spying by Pakistan; investigation is underway and border security has been tightened.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)

With Independence Day around the corner, security has been heightened across Rajasthan, especially along the India-Pakistan border. Amidst this, a suspicious drone has been recovered in the Longewala area of Jaisalmer, raising fresh concerns about cross-border surveillance.

According to officials, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone camera near the border under the jurisdiction of the Tanot police station. The drone was found during a routine patrol and has since been taken into custody for investigation.

Drone's Origin Under Investigation

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the drone was flown from Pakistan or within Indian territory. A thorough investigation is underway to determine its origin, operational range, and potential data feed. Sources in the BSF suspect that the drone may have been used for spying purposes by Pakistan. As a result, nearby border outposts have been put on high alert, and technical teams are analyzing the drone's specifications.

Not the First Incident in Jaisalmer

This is not an isolated event. Suspicious drones have been spotted in Jaisalmer multiple times in the past, especially around sensitive occasions. However, this recent incident, just days before Independence Day, has prompted increased vigilance.

The situation becomes more alarming following the recent arrest of a DRDO guest house manager accused of espionage for Pakistan. The discovery of the drone has further intensified concerns among intelligence and defense circles.

The local administration and BSF units are maintaining a heightened state of alert, especially in border areas. Security agencies have urged locals to report any unusual or suspicious activities immediately.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
