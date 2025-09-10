Pune, Sep 10 (PTI) Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said the ruling coalition should not "malign" Maharashtra by suggesting that Opposition legislators from the state cross-voted in favour of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the vice presidential election.

Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan was elected the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday as he bagged 452 votes against Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes.

"If 14 votes got split, did Maharashtra do it? Why are you maligning Maharashtra? Don't defame the Marathi people," said Sule, working president of the NCP (SP).

She was replying to a question about claims that some Opposition MPs from the state voted for the NDA candidate.

"Voting was secret, right? Then how did you know that cross-voting took place? BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal says there were 40 (extra) votes. Out of 40, some 11 were from YSR Congress, which is not part of the INDIA group. BJP's allies support them only as per their convenience," Sule said.

She also criticised leaders of the rival NCP headed by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for questioning the credentials of IPS officer Anjana Krishna.

A video where Pawar is heard admonishing Krishna over phone for taking action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur district went viral last week.

"Asking her to show her degree is like challenging the UPSC. The district collector has said that the police action was correct. If people are working with honesty, they should not be harassed. A cultured, decent woman police officer must get justice. This matter must be investigated transparently," said Sule.

Asked about the situation in neighbouring Nepal which is roiled by violent protests, the Baramati MP said, "We are watching this matter very seriously. The central government must call an all-party meeting. There is instability in many countries around the world. The Government of India must take these issues seriously. During Operation Sindoor, everyone came together, similarly all parties must come together and call an all-party meeting," she said.

