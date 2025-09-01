Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSupreme Court Clears Way For Passenger Jetty And Terminal Near Mumbai’s Gateway Of India

Supreme Court Clears Way For Passenger Jetty And Terminal Near Mumbai’s Gateway Of India

The Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court's decision allowing the construction of a ₹229 crore passenger jetty near Mumbai's Gateway of India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Monday, September 1, refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court's decision that allowed the construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal near the Gateway of India in Mumbai. On July 15, the Bombay High Court had dismissed three petitions challenging the project, which is being developed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

A bench of Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that the matter falls under government policy decisions. The project, costing ₹229 crore, was contested in the Supreme Court by petitioner Laura D'Souza. Spread over 1.5 acres by the sea, the facility is coming up around 280 metres from the Gateway of India, close to the Radio Club in South Mumbai.

The petitions had argued that the plan includes parking for 150 cars, a VIP lounge, waiting areas, an amphitheatre, ticket counters, and administrative spaces, along with a large jetty designed in the shape of a tennis racket. The construction, being carried out on sea pillars, would cause inconvenience to local residents and worsen traffic congestion, they said.

Representing the Maharashtra government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta countered that the objections were filed by a few individuals for their personal convenience. He stressed that the project would benefit a much larger population. According to Mehta, the jetty will provide faster sea connectivity to Navi Mumbai and Mandwa, cutting travel time by nearly one-third and easing road congestion in the city.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Gateway Of India MUMBAI
