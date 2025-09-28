Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Superstar Vijay’s Key Aide Booked After 38 Killed In Tamil Nadu Stampede

Tamil Nadu’s Karur rally turned deadly as a stampede killed 39 and injured nearly 100. TVK leaders, including Vijay’s close aides, have been booked, while CM Stalin announced compensation and a probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, two senior leaders of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The incident, which left 39 dead and nearly 100 injured, has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu.

N Anand, widely known as Bussy Anand, and CT Nirmal Kumar, along with the Karur district secretary, face charges under multiple sections, including U/S 105, 110, 125(B), and 223 read with Section 3 of the TNPPDL Act.

Separately, the Karur Town police filed a case against TVK’s Karur West district secretary, V.P. Mathiyazhagan, under Sections 109, 110, 125(B), and 223 of BNS, citing alleged violations of safety norms during the rally at Velusamupuram.

The event, which began at 7:20 p.m., drew thousands of attendees who had gathered since morning along congested roads just to catch a glimpse of Vijay. As the crowd surged toward the actor-politician’s vehicle, those who had been standing for hours were pushed aside, creating chaos. The lack of space and control quickly escalated into a deadly stampede.

In his first public statement, TVK chief Vijay expressed deep sorrow for the victims. “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," he said. "I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals."

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. He also revealed that a commission, headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, will investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Injured Compensation Stampede Probe Vijay CM Stalin Bussy Anand CT Nirmal Kumar Tamil NAdu Culpable Homicide Karur Rally TVK Leaders Velusamupuram V.P. Mathiyazhagan
