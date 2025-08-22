Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC

The Supreme Court has imposed a stay on the prohibition on the release of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR. The court also said that the dogs being released shall be dewormed, vaccinated, etc and sent back to the same area from where they were picked up. However, those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour shall be put in shelters or pounds.

In doing so, the Supreme Court modified its previous order by a two-judge Bench. The earlier order had directed authorities to immediately pick up stray dogs from all neighbourhoods, establish shelters or dog pounds, and submit a compliance report within eight weeks. It also warned of strict action against anyone obstructing the process.

"Those dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised," said the three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria hearing the case on Friday.

Justice Vikram Nath further said: "All similar matters shall be transferred to this court for a final national policy. After the last hearing, we have suggested some modifications."

That decision sparked a wave of protests across the country, with animal welfare groups and dog lovers taking to the streets in opposition. On August 14, the matter was heard by the special three-judge bench. The bench reserved its ruling, which has now been delivered.

During the previous hearing, the bench remarked that Delhi’s stray dog crisis stemmed from years of failure by local authorities to enforce the Animal Birth Control Rules, which mandate sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs.

Representing the Delhi government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the scale of the problem, noting that India recorded 37.15 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 alone — nearly 10,000 incidents every day. He further cited World Health Organisation data reporting 305 dog-bite-related deaths in India last year.

Reactions After Final Order

Reacting to the order, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma said: "This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds/ animal shelters. The court has ruled that MCD will establish designated feeding areas for dogs."

BJP leader Vijay Goel welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. He said: "Firstly, they have said that the MCD will continue catching stray dogs as it has been doing, and after that, sterilisation and vaccination will be carried out. They have also said that any dog suffering from rabies or those involved in biting incidents will be caught on complaint and will not be released. This is a good step."