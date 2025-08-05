2 Women Killed, Several Injured In Stampede At Kubereshwar Dham In MP's Sehore

A tragic incident unfolded at Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, where a stampede-like situation resulted in the death of two women and injuries to over 10 people. According to officials, all the injured have been rushed to the district hospital for treatment, where two of them are reported to be in critical condition, as per Patrika News.

The chaos occurred as large crowds began gathering ahead of the Kawar Yatra to be led by Pandit Pradeep Mishra on Wednesday. The religious event has drawn lakhs of devotees to Sehore, leading to overwhelming pressure on local infrastructure and crowd management systems.

Previous Stampede At Same Location In 2023

This is not the first time a stampede has taken place at Kubereshwar Dham. On February 16, 2023, a similar incident occurred during the Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksh Mahotsav. Back then, the unexpectedly large turnout led to a complete breakdown in crowd control.

In that incident, a 50-year-old woman identified as Mangala Bai from Malegaon in Nashik died after collapsing amid the chaos. Hundreds were hospitalised, and three women were reported missing at the time.

The repeated occurrence of such stampedes at religious events in the area has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of crowd management and the preparedness of local authorities in handling large gatherings. An official inquiry is expected into the latest tragedy.