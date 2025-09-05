Tension erupted at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on Friday during Eid-e-Milad celebrations after devotees protested against the newly installed marble structures following recent renovation work.

The crowd alleged that an image resembling an idol had been placed inside the mosque. In anger, they vandalised an Ashoka Pillar engraving, insisting that no form of idol could be displayed within the shrine.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing people smashing the Ashoka Pillar motif inscribed on a plaque installed by the Waqf Board. The plaque had been inaugurated just two days earlier, on 3 September, by Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, whose name was also inscribed on it.

Disturbing visuals from Hazratbal, Srinagar.



The Ashoka Emblem, our National Symbol, was shamelessly removed from the inauguration stone of the shrine project funded by the J&K Waqf Board.



This is not just vandalism, it’s a direct insult to India’s sovereignty and Constitution.… pic.twitter.com/2IUIzRjJ96 — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) September 5, 2025

Sharing images from the inauguration on X, Andrabi had described the project as “a dream come true,” calling the Hazratbal renovation and beautification drive a historic initiative dedicated to the people. She said the makeover would make the shrine one of the most beautiful in the country.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also praised the renovation, posting a video of the shrine and congratulating Andrabi and the Waqf Board for leading the historic project.

“This is the first major transformation of the shrine’s interiors since 1968,” Rijiju wrote. “The new design blends Kashmir’s traditional art with modernity and marks a proud cultural milestone for Jammu and Kashmir’s spiritual heritage. Grateful for the visionary support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Political Reactions

Andrabi, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, termed the incident unfortunate and vandalising the national emblem a "terrorist attack", adding, "the attackers are the goons of a political party."

"These people destroyed Kashmir earlier as well, and now they have openly come inside the Dargah Sharif. Our administrator had a narrow escape. The mob attacked him as well... This mob has committed a huge crime by tarnishing the national emblem. They have damaged the dignity of the dargah, and once they are identified, they will be banned from entering the dargah for life, and an FIR will be filed against them," she added.

Meanwhile, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq defended the act and targeted Andrabi "for not understanding religious sentiments."

"She has crowned herself inside the Hazratbal shrine. As per our 'Tawheed' (monotheism), we cannot place a sculpture inside any religious place. She should know this... Instead of apologising, she has threatened to file an FIR against those children," said the legislator.

"It is not right to hurt religious sentiments... No sculpture should be present inside a dargah... This is not a government building, this is a religious place...," he added.