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HomeCitiesGreater Noida: Speeding Bus Collides With School Bus On Dadri Bypass, Over 12 Children Injured

Greater Noida: Speeding Bus Collides With School Bus On Dadri Bypass, Over 12 Children Injured

Greater Noida accident: A school bus was hit by an out-of-control bus. Over 12 children were injured in the accident.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

A major accident occurred in Greater Noida when a speeding, uncontrolled bus rammed into a school bus carrying children. The collision took place near Rupwas village in the Dadri police station area early Monday morning, leading to panic among students and passersby.

More than 12 children sustained injuries in the crash and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The driver of the school bus carrying the children was also reported to be seriously injured.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, local police were alerted and promptly reached the site. Authorities initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash and began questioning witnesses and residents in the area.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus responsible for the collision also belonged to a private school and was allegedly being driven in an uncontrolled manner at the time of impact.

Parents Describe Panic And Injuries

Family members of the injured children described the aftermath as chaotic and distressing. Sanky Mittal, father of one of the injured students, said he received a call informing him about the accident.

He said the buses had collided head-on and that his child suffered severe head injuries requiring stitches. According to him, around 20–22 children were onboard, with several sustaining injuries, including at least one critically hurt child who remains conscious but in discomfort.

Visuals from the scene indicated the severity of injuries, with bloodstains visible on the father’s clothing.

‘Out-of-Control’ Bus Allegedly Caused Crash

Another parent claimed that the bus which caused the accident was empty and belonged to another school. He alleged that it was being driven recklessly and appeared out of control at the time of the collision.

He added that the driver of the bus carrying children made efforts to avoid the crash but could not prevent the impact. Several injured students have since been admitted to different hospitals by their families for treatment.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of school transportation, particularly regarding vehicle maintenance and driver accountability. Authorities are expected to examine whether negligence or violations contributed to the crash.

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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Noida News Greater Noida News Greater Noida Accident
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