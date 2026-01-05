South Korean Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner In Greater Noida

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSouth Korean Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner In Greater Noida

Police said the two had been living together in a live-in relationship for a considerable period and frequently argued over the victim’s alcohol consumption.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

A South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death in Greater Noida, following which police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Duck Hee Yuh and the accused is his live-in partner, Lunjeana Pamai, a resident of Thangal in Manipur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar said the incident followed an argument between the couple, ANI reported. 

He further said a case has been registered  at the Knowledge Park Police Station under the relevant sections, and further action is being taken. The body has been sent for the post-mortem. 

Police said the two had been living together in a live-in relationship for a considerable period and frequently argued over the victim’s alcohol consumption. During the investigation, officers found that the woman allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, leading to his death.

"He used to drink alcohol, and the couple used to argue over this. They had an argument, and the woman stabbed him, resulting in his death,” Kumar told ANI. 

According to police, the victim was brought dead to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital on January 4. “A South Korean national, Duck Hee Yuh, was brought dead to GIMS Hospital on January 4, 2026. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was admitted to the hospital by Lunjeana Pamai, a resident of Thangal in Manipur,” police said.

The accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi's Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Greater Noida South KOrea
