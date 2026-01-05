South Korean Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner In Greater Noida

A South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death in Greater Noida, following which police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Duck Hee Yuh and the accused is his live-in partner, Lunjeana Pamai, a resident of Thangal in Manipur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar said the incident followed an argument between the couple, ANI reported.

He further said a case has been registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station under the relevant sections, and further action is being taken. The body has been sent for the post-mortem.

Police said the two had been living together in a live-in relationship for a considerable period and frequently argued over the victim’s alcohol consumption. During the investigation, officers found that the woman allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, leading to his death.

"He used to drink alcohol, and the couple used to argue over this. They had an argument, and the woman stabbed him, resulting in his death,” Kumar told ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, says, "On January 4, 2026, we received a call from GIMS Hospital at Police Station Knowledge Park that a person named Duck Hee Yuh, who is a resident of South Korea, had been brought dead to the hospital... This person has… https://t.co/SIoCgitF1o pic.twitter.com/iQJYcyR6cH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2026

According to police, the victim was brought dead to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital on January 4. “A South Korean national, Duck Hee Yuh, was brought dead to GIMS Hospital on January 4, 2026. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was admitted to the hospital by Lunjeana Pamai, a resident of Thangal in Manipur,” police said.

The accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.