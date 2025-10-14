South Asian University Student Sexually Assaulted In Delhi, Scores Of Students Protest

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSouth Asian University Student Sexually Assaulted In Delhi, Scores Of Students Protest

According to officials, a PCR call was received at the Maidangarhi Police Station around 3 pm on Monday (October 13), from an acquaintance of the victim.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman student from South Asian University in South Delhi has alleged sexual assault, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at the Maidangarhi Police Station around 3 pm on Monday (October 13), from an acquaintance of the victim. Police said the student is currently undergoing counselling, and her statement will be recorded soon.

“An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” an official confirmed. Further details are awaited.

Students Protest At South Asian University Campus

Tension gripped the South Asian University (SAU) campus in Delhi late on Monday night after students staged a protest over the alleged sexual assault of a fellow student.

Videos from the scene showed packed corridors, with scores of students sitting on the floor as university officials tried to pacify the crowd and address their concerns.

The protest reportedly continued late into the night, with students demanding accountability and swift action from the administration.

In a separate incident reported on October 6, an 18-year-old MBBS student was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. The accused, a resident of Jind, Haryana, had allegedly invited her for a party, gave her intoxicants, and sexually assaulted her. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
South Asian University South Asian University Sexual Assault South Asian University Student. South Asian University Protest
