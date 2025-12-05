Gujarat SIR Reveals 17 Lakh Deceased Voters Still Listed On State Electoral Roll

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGujarat SIR Reveals 17 Lakh Deceased Voters Still Listed On State Electoral Roll

Gujarat’s SIR review uncovers 17 lakh deceased voters, over 6 lakh absent voters, and 30 lakh who have permanently migrated.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Ahmedabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Gujarat has revealed that more than 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the existing voter list across the state, a release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has stated.

According to the release issued on Thursday, the SIR exercise started in Gujarat on November 4 with booth-level officers (BLOs) distributing enumeration forms in their designated areas.

The campaign will continue till December 11.

"In the last one month, enumeration forms have been distributed to more than five crore voters registered in the 2025 electoral roll. In most of the 33 districts, 100 per cent of the distribution has been completed. Work on digitising the returned forms is currently underway. So far, the digitisation work has been completed in 12 out of 182 assembly constituencies," it said.

These include Dhanera and Tharad of Banaskantha district, Limkheda and Dahod (ST) of Dahod district, Bayad of Aravalli district, Dhoraji, Jasdan and Gondal of Rajkot district, Keshod of Junagadh district, Mehmadabad of Kheda district, Khambhat of Anand district and Jalalpore of Navsari district.

Dang district is at the forefront in this work with 94.35 per cent digitisation of the counting forms, said the release.

"During this exercise, it was revealed that 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the electoral roll across the state. More than 6.14 lakh voters were found absent from their addresses. It has been noticed that more than 30 lakh voters have permanently migrated," the release said.

BLOs found more than 3.25 lakh voters in the "repeated" category, which means that their names figured at more than one place, the release stated.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Voters Gujarat SIR BLO
