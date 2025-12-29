1 Arrested After Man Opens Fire Near Punjab Ex-CM Channi’s Residence Amid Car Dispute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shooting incident took place near the house of former Punjab Chief Minister and current MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday around 3 pm. The dispute reportedly arose over a car sale, with the accused, Sikander, allegedly failing to transfer the vehicle after receiving ₹3.5 lakh from the victim, Kali, and later selling it to someone else.

During a meeting arranged near Channi’s residence, the argument escalated, and the accused fired a revolver. The bullet grazed close to the victim but left him unharmed. Passersby intervened and prevented further escalation before police arrived.

Police Confirm Car Dispute The accused was immediately apprehended, and police have registered a case. The weapon used in the shooting is also under examination. Police officials confirmed that the investigation is impartial and that strict action will be taken under the law.

SP (D) Rupnagar Gurdeep Singh said the preliminary probe indicates the incident stemmed solely from the car dispute and is unrelated to Channi or his family. Statements from all parties have been recorded, and investigations are ongoing.