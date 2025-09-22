Shoelace, Hair Removed From 7-Year-Old Boy's Stomach In Gujarat

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesShoelace, Hair Removed From 7-Year-Old Boy's Stomach In Gujarat

The boy from Gujarat had been suffering from stomach pain, vomiting, and weight loss for two months.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 09:56 AM (IST)

Doctors at the government-run Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad successfully removed a lump of hair and a shoelace from the stomach of a seven-year-old boy from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

The boy, Subham, had been suffering from stomach pain, vomiting, and weight loss for two months. He had earlier undergone surgery at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh but found no relief, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said.

A CT scan and endoscopy at the Ahmedabad hospital revealed a large lump in his stomach. "The lump was successfully removed through a complex laparotomy performed by a team of doctors at the Civil Hospital. A dye test on the seventh day confirmed that no residue was left in the stomach,” said Dr Joshi, who also heads the paediatric department.

The boy was diagnosed with trichobezoar, a rare condition where swallowed hair forms a matted mass inside the stomach. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, loss of appetite, weight loss, and constipation, Dr Joshi explained.

Subham was also counselled by a psychiatrist to prevent him from swallowing such objects again. He has since recovered and has been discharged.

GUJARAT NEWS Ahmedabad
