Protest Over 'Illegal' Mosque Erupts In Shimla; Hindu Group Threatens Friday Prayers Ban

HomeCitiesProtest Over 'Illegal' Mosque Erupts In Shimla; Hindu Group Threatens Friday Prayers Ban

The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti is protesting the Sanjauli mosque, deemed illegal by a court, demanding its immediate sealing and the withdrawal of FIRs against its members.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Demanding the immediate sealing of the Sanjauli mosque, which has been declared illegal by a court here, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti on Wednesday called for a protest in the area, located in the suburbs of Shimla town, on November 21.

The members of the Samiti have been sitting on a hunger strike near the Sanjauli Police Chowki since Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of the FIR against its members, who had tried to stop Muslims from praying at the mosque last Friday, and the disconnection of the electricity and water supply to the mosque.

"The group convened a meeting to chalk out future strategy on Wednesday evening. It was decided that a massive protest would be held on Friday to press our demands," Samiti's co-convenor Vijay Sharma told the PTI.

The Samiti members also cautioned that the members of the minority community would not be allowed to offer prayers (namaz) in the Sanjauli mosque on Friday.

Members of the Samiti had last Friday prevented some Muslims from offering prayers at the mosque, and as the dispute escalated, some people returned without offering prayers.

Following this, the Sanjauli police had registered a case against six persons for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

However, the members of the Samiti contended that the mosque has been declared illegal by the court and, therefore, prayers should not be offered in the "disputed and illegal structure".

On October 30, the District Court, Shimla, upheld the Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court's decision to demolish the mosque.

"The court ordered the demolition of the illegal structure, but it is yet to be done. Instead of disconnecting the electricity and water connections of the mosque, members of the Samiti are being harassed and cases have been filed against them," Sharma said.

The Friday protest would be bigger than the one held on September 11 last year, he said. Violence had occurred during the protest demanding the demolition of a portion of a mosque, leaving 10 people injured. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh News Shimla News Sanjauli Mosque
