Senior BJP Leader Shot At In Broad Daylight In Bihar's Khagaria; Condition Critical

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Friday, triggering widespread alarm over rising lawlessness in the region.

The attack took place in the Gangaur police station area, where the victim, Dilip Kumar, sustained a severe gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the incident has sent shockwaves across the district, news agency IANS reported.

Leader Rushed To Hospital; Condition ‘Extremely Critical’

Residents nearby rushed Dilip Kumar to Khagaria Sadar Hospital for urgent medical care. Doctors administered first aid and declared his condition “extremely critical” before referring him to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

A prominent figure in the BJP’s Khagaria unit, Kumar is a former General Secretary of the party and currently a Mandal Working Committee member. His influence in local political and social circles has made the attack particularly unsettling for party workers and residents.

His wife said, “I received a call from him, and he simply said that someone had shot at him.” Soon after, family members rushed to the hospital to check on his condition.

Police Launch Investigation

Gangaur police station in-charge Sundar Paswan said immediate medical attention for the victim was the primary focus. “No written application has been received from the victim’s side yet. However, the police have started investigating the case and raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. We are also waiting for the recovery of the victim to record his statement. It would be crucial for us to identify the accused and the possible reasons for the attack,” Paswan added.

The broad daylight assault on a political leader has renewed concerns over the law-and-order situation in Khagaria. Locals have demanded swift action from the administration and the immediate arrest of those involved.