Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSenior BJP Leader Shot At In Broad Daylight In Bihar's Khagaria; Condition Critical

Senior BJP Leader Shot At In Broad Daylight In Bihar's Khagaria; Condition Critical

A BJP leader was critically wounded in a daylight shooting in Bihar's Khagaria. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the attackers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Friday, triggering widespread alarm over rising lawlessness in the region.

The attack took place in the Gangaur police station area, where the victim, Dilip Kumar, sustained a severe gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the incident has sent shockwaves across the district, news agency IANS reported.

Leader Rushed To Hospital; Condition ‘Extremely Critical’

Residents nearby rushed Dilip Kumar to Khagaria Sadar Hospital for urgent medical care. Doctors administered first aid and declared his condition “extremely critical” before referring him to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

A prominent figure in the BJP’s Khagaria unit, Kumar is a former General Secretary of the party and currently a Mandal Working Committee member. His influence in local political and social circles has made the attack particularly unsettling for party workers and residents.

His wife said, “I received a call from him, and he simply said that someone had shot at him.” Soon after, family members rushed to the hospital to check on his condition.

Police Launch Investigation

Gangaur police station in-charge Sundar Paswan said immediate medical attention for the victim was the primary focus. “No written application has been received from the victim’s side yet. However, the police have started investigating the case and raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. We are also waiting for the recovery of the victim to record his statement. It would be crucial for us to identify the accused and the possible reasons for the attack,” Paswan added.

The broad daylight assault on a political leader has renewed concerns over the law-and-order situation in Khagaria. Locals have demanded swift action from the administration and the immediate arrest of those involved.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News BJP BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Cities
Karnataka Power-Sharing Row Heats Up As DK Shivakumar Heads To Delhi: Key Updates
Karnataka Power-Sharing Row Heats Up As DK Shivakumar Heads To Delhi: Key Updates
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget