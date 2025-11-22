Security Strong In Srinagar, CRPF Says; Youth-Focused Initiatives Aiding Peace

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSecurity Strong In Srinagar, CRPF Says; Youth-Focused Initiatives Aiding Peace

CRPF IG Pawan Kumar Sharma says Srinagar’s security has significantly improved due to joint efforts with police, army and civil authorities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) The security situation in Srinagar has improved and authorities have put all necessary measures in place to maintain peace, CRPF Inspector General (IG), Srinagar Sector, Pawan Kumar Sharma, said on Saturday, citing close coordination among security agencies.

Responding to a query on the overall security scenario, Sharma said the CRPF, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army and civil administration, is working jointly to ensure stability in the region.

"Every possible security measure has been taken in Srinagar and other areas," he told reporters. He added that CRPF troops have been deployed in the city and the adjoining areas, and the force "is doing a good job" in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and the civil administration.

His remarks came days after the Counter-Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in a terror conspiracy case involving a doctor. Officials said the searches were not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case. The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

While the city has not witnessed a terror incident in recent months, an accidental blast at the Nowgam police station on November 14 killed nine people and injured 32 others. The explosion occurred as police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were taking samples of the explosives recovered in the "white collar" terror module.

Sharma was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a cricket tournament, where he said that the CRPF has been organising the event for the last three years, with teams from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts taking part. This year, he said, 123 nominations were received, but only 16 were selected through a draw.

"The aim is to have maximum youth connect with sports. This year, teams must include players below the ages of 19 and 23. There is a tremendous interest in cricket in Kashmir, and people play with a lot of enthusiasm. Through cricket, our attempt is to connect with the people so that peace and calm remain intact," he said.

When asked whether such events help bring youth into the mainstream, Sharma said they have increased public support for the forces. He noted that the CRPF has been working in the region for 35 years and that "everyone is doing a good job".

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Police CRPF Srinagar Security Nowgam Blast Youth Engagement Kashmir Cricket Tournament
