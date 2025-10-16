Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Search Warrant Issued Against Jawed Habib, Son For Cheating Multiple Crypto Investors 

The Sambhal police led by Sub-Inspector Pavitra Parmar visited Habib’s Delhi residence in New Friends Colony with the warrant. Habib was not at home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A search warrant has been issued against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anos Habib in connection with a multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud case in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. The duo is accused of duping over 100 investors by promising unusually high returns through investments in Bitcoin and Binance coins under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC).

According to officials, the Sambhal police led by Sub-Inspector Pavitra Parmar visited Habib’s Delhi residence in New Friends Colony with the warrant. Habib was not at home, and his brother Amjad Habib informed the team that Jawed no longer lived there. The police conducted a 30-minute search before returning.

Police To Seize Habib's Mumbai Property

Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi confirmed that the next step is to search Habib’s Mumbai property and seize all relevant documents to facilitate questioning.

The warrant follows 33 FIRs registered against Jawed Habib, his son, and Saifullah, the Sambhal head of FLC. The accused allegedly lured investors with promises of 50–75% returns, including at a 2023 event at Royal Palace Venkat Hall in Sambhal, where around 150 participants invested Rs 5–7 lakh each, totalling an alleged Rs 5–7 crore.

When promised returns were not paid within a year, investors approached the police. Habib, his son, and other associates allegedly shut down the company and went underground.

Earlier, Habib was summoned for questioning on October 12, but did not appear. His lawyer submitted some documents citing health issues, which the police termed “not acceptable.”

SP Bishnoi said the investigation revealed a large-scale fraud orchestrated through FLC’s cryptocurrency scheme. Police are inspecting Habib’s Delhi and Mumbai properties, and if sufficient evidence is found, they may take action under the Gangster Act, including seizure of property.

“We are taking all possible steps to locate Jawed Habib, collect documentary evidence, and ensure justice for the victims,” SP Bishnoi said.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Habib Javeb Habib Crypto Fraud
Read more
