School Holiday On December 8: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Several states across India are preparing for school closures in December due to winter vacations, local body elections and ongoing disruptions. Kerala has declared public holiday on December 8 due to local body polls while Maharashtra may face widespread classroom interruptions as teachers continue their statewide strike. In northern and central India, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, winter holidays traditionally begin in the last ten days of December, prompting students and parents to anticipate formal announcements soon. Although Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad have yet to issue notifications, past trends offer clear indications.

Winter Breaks Expected To Begin Near Christmas

Students in Delhi NCR are awaiting official confirmation of their winter break dates. While the Education Department and local district authorities have not released circulars for the 2025-26 academic year, winter vacations in the region typically begin around Christmas due to dropping temperatures across northern India.

In Madhya Pradesh, the winter break for government, private and central board schools is expected to begin around December 23. Holidays usually continue until December 31 or extend into the first week of January, depending on the school’s calendar. Officials have advised parents to monitor individual school announcements for final confirmation.

Meghalaya will observe a declared holiday on December 12 to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. This closure applies to all government and private schools and has led to the postponement of MBOSE Class 11 practical examinations.

State-Wise Closures & Regional Disruptions

In Jammu & Kashmir’s winter zone, schools have already begun their extensive winter vacation period in view of severe seasonal conditions.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are monitoring weather conditions following the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, and authorities may announce closures district-wise if required.

According to recently published state-wise vacation plans, several regions are preparing for extended winter breaks. Schools in Uttar Pradesh, for example, are scheduled to remain closed from December 20-31 .

As multiple states navigate local events, weather conditions and strike-related disruptions, parents and schools are awaiting clearer directives over the coming days.