SBK Singh Gets Additional Charge As Delhi Police Commissioner, Replaces Sanjay Arora

HomeCitiesSBK Singh Gets Additional Charge As Delhi Police Commissioner, Replaces Sanjay Arora

Senior IPS officer SBK Singh, a 1988-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been appointed as the officiating Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeding Sanjay Arora.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 03:36 PM (IST)

Senior IPS officer SBK Singh has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner. A 1988-batch officer from the AGMUT cadre, Singh is currently serving as the Director General of Home Guards in Delhi. With just six months left before retirement, his appointment to such a key role highlights the government’s trust in his experience and track record.

Singh takes over from Sanjay Arora, whose tenure as Delhi Police Commissioner ends today, July 31. Arora is also a 1988-batch IPS officer but from the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Singh Brings Decades of Policing Experience

Known for his professionalism and extensive field experience, SBK Singh has held several crucial posts in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Over the years, he has played a significant role in maintaining law and order in the city.

His past postings include DGP of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as key roles within Delhi Police such as Special CP (Law and Order), Special CP (Intelligence), Joint CP (Crime), and Additional CP (EOW). Notably, Singh was among the youngest officers in the 1988 batch.

MHA Notification Confirms Appointment

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singh has been appointed as the officiating Delhi Police Commissioner effective August 1, 2025, until further orders. He will continue to serve as DG Home Guards alongside this new responsibility.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Delhi Police Commissioner
