AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jarnail Singh Booked Over Alleged Assault On Cop

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIR registered against AAP leaders for assaulting a constable.

AAP alleges police planted infiltrators to divert attention.

Incident follows a minister's alleged slap and MLA's obstruction.

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jarnail Singh and several party workers for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable and obstructing him from discharging his duties, police said on Tuesday.

The case has been registered under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

Reacting to the development, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda, alleged that the police were trying to divert attention from the slapping incident by registering a case over the alleged scuffle between AAP workers and a policeman in plain clothes.

Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that some people had infiltrated the AAP crowd and assaulted party workers during their march to the police station on Monday. He alleged that the men were "planted" by police to create a riot-like situation and demanded an explanation from the Delhi Police commissioner.

AAP leader Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, too, criticised the action against party leaders, alleging that no FIR had been registered against the person who slapped the youth while cases were being filed against those who raised their voice against the incident.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday when the AAP leaders accompanied former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for a visit in the Tilak Nagar area, according to the sources.

The head constable, dressed in plain clothes, was allegedly recording videos in the area when a crowd of AAP supporters surrounded him and assaulted him, police sources said.

The police personnel was allegedly obstructed from performing official duty, following which a complaint was made and an FIR registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, they said.

Following the incident, the head constable was taken for a medical examination, police sources said.

The case comes amid a political row over Delhi minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a person on Sunday during inspection of repair works in Tilak Nagar area, on a stretch of the Outer Ring Road between Janakpuri District Centre Chowk and the Najafgarh Drain.

Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on the complaint of a PWD assistant engineer for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty during the inspection.

The police had also filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for allegedly slapping 22-year-old Sahib Singh during the inspection. The NCR was registered under Section 115 of the BNS pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt.

According to the complaint in that case, the incident occurred when Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, questioned the quality of the newly-laid road surface after pulling out portions of it by hand. Sahib Singh was filming the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him.

The AAP MLA accused the Delhi government of carrying out substandard road work.

Verma, however, said he would not tolerate what he described as attempts by AAP workers to obstruct government officials from carrying out their duties. He also alleged that Singh was associated with the AAP and had a previous case against him.

The Delhi BJP had expressed regret over the incident while alleging that Sahib Singh was a habitual offender.

According to police records, Sahib Singh was an accused in an assault case involving an MCD worker in June this year. He was arrested in the case and subsequently granted bail.

The June 2 incident occurred when the MCD worker was collecting waste. A dispute broke out over garbage being thrown from the second floor of a building into the collection vehicle, according to the complaint filed by the worker.

It alleged that two men arrived on a motorcycle and got involved in an altercation, saying the garbage vehicle had not left enough space for them to pass. The worker alleged that the men, along with others from the building, pulled him out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The handwritten complaint named one of the accused as Sahib and the other as Monu. The injured worker was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where his medico-legal examination was conducted.

An FIR was subsequently registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS, according to police records.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on the head constable and the role of the AAP leaders and workers named in the FIR.