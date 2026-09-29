Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court cleared settlement; mosque portion removal continues peacefully.

Fabricated AI videos showing the Shahi Masjid being completely razed circulated on social media before violence erupted in Ujjain. This triggered rumours over the proposed demolition, drawing a crowd to the mosque, police said. The videos are now among the key pieces of evidence being examined in the investigation into the clashes.

Police have registered eight FIRs against 20 people across three police stations, including five content creators, for allegedly circulating AI-generated videos and other provocative social media posts. Officials said 15 people have been detained so far, while some others have been arrested.

The actual dispute, however, concerns only a portion of the mosque that falls within the alignment of a road being widened ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh. Police said the misleading videos falsely portrayed the entire structure as being demolished. The Indian Express reported.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said the circulation of such posts contributed to the gathering of a large crowd outside the mosque.

“CCTV cameras have been installed and drone cameras are also monitoring the area. Through these cameras, those involved in the stone-pelting are being identified, and legal action will be taken,” the report quoted Sharma as saying.

Police are also monitoring social media accounts and investigating the source and circulation of the videos as part of the wider probe.

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Crowd Gathers Amid Mosque Removal Dispute

The confrontation came after thousands of people gathered around the Shahi Masjid on Sunday night amid preparations to remove the portion of the mosque that falls within the proposed road-widening alignment.

The gathering later turned tense, with a crowd hurling stones at security personnel. Police used tear gas and mild force to disperse those gathered.

Around 2,500 personnel, including local police and Rapid Action Force units, had been deployed in the area.

The administration and Ujjain Shahar Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman appealed to people to ignore rumours and avoid gathering at the site unnecessarily. The Qazi said the mosque issue had already been resolved through mutual consent on Sunday night.

“I appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any kind of rumour or come to the spot unnecessarily because of these rumours,” he said.

Police have since stepped up surveillance in the area, with CCTV and drone cameras being used to identify those allegedly involved in the stone-pelting.

What Is Behind The Shahi Masjid Dispute?

The dispute centres on a road-widening project between Kanthal crossing and Gopal Mandir. The road is being widened to 15 metres to facilitate the movement of pilgrims during the 2028 Simhastha.

The larger project is expected to affect 272 structures, including religious sites, with the state government sanctioning around Rs 9.8 crore for the work.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said the road-widening work was being undertaken as part of preparations for the Simhastha and that members of different communities were voluntarily removing structures that obstructed the project.

“The good thing is that people belonging to all religious communities are voluntarily contributing to the event. They are voluntarily removing any obstructions to their homes and religious places,” he said.

A member of the mosque-linked Numainda Committee, Fahim Sikandar, said the Muslim community was cooperating with the road-widening project and had agreed to remove the portion of the mosque affected by the alignment.

Sikandar said the community had initially begun removing the structure itself because the administration had not brought machines to the site.

He also said discussions were continuing over the exact extent of the portion to be removed, with figures ranging from three to eight feet being discussed.

According to the lawyer representing one of the Muslim parties, the administration had initially sought removal of around 9.5 feet, while an agreement was reached for removal of around three feet.

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High Court Clears Settlement

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday disposed of two appeals concerning the proposed removal after the Muslim side informed the court that a settlement had been reached with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

The court said the civic body's assurances and interim notice would be binding on the corporation.

The partial removal had already been cleared by the High Court on September 9, when petitions challenging the proposed removal of the portion falling within the road alignment were dismissed.

The court proceedings came amid preparations by the mosque committee and administration to remove the affected section as part of the road-widening project.

Removal To Continue From Tuesday

The mosque committee has said the removal process will continue from Tuesday morning and could take seven to eight days.

Members of the Muslim community were seen removing the affected structures on Monday after the situation eased.

Police said the situation in Ujjain remained peaceful, with flag marches being conducted across the city. Surveillance has also been stepped up to monitor social media and prevent the spread of rumours and provocative content.

The police investigation into the AI-generated videos, their circulation and the people allegedly involved in the stone-pelting is continuing.