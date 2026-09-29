Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thackeray brothers support CJP, plan separate protest October 4.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a "Jail Bharo Andolan" against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2, posting a graphic showing a crowd of cockroaches surrounding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The announcement comes after Mumbai Police denied permission for the party's proposed protest at the venue. Dipke's latest post says the agitation will be held at 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti.

CJP Announces October 2 Protest

The CJP had initially planned a protest at Shivaji Park demanding Kumar's resignation and raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. After Mumbai Police denied permission, Dipke announced that the party would instead hold a "Jail Bharo Andolan".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Mumbai Police said it was not empowered to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park, citing a 2013 Bombay High Court order and subsequent restrictions on the use of the ground. Police also cited concerns over noise pollution and traffic disruption and advised the organisers to seek an alternative venue. The BMC has also said the proposed event does not currently have its permission.

The CJP has been demanding Kumar's resignation, a freeze on the SIR exercise and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.

Also Read: Delhi SIR: Over 4 Lakh Hearings Held As Poll Body Reviews Voter Roll Discrepancies

Raj, Uddhav Back CJP Protest

The proposed CJP agitation has received support from Maharashtra's Thackeray brothers.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced a separate joint protest march against the Election Commission on October 4, from Byculla to the BMC headquarters. Raj Thackeray also said his party would extend "full support" to the CJP's Jail Bharo movement.

The developments come amid a wider Opposition campaign over the SIR exercise and demands for Kumar's resignation. The Election Commission, however, has rejected allegations of institutional dissent over SIR and maintained that decisions relating to the exercise were taken unanimously.

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