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English NewsCities'Gyanu, It's Time To Go': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announces Oct 2 'Jail Bharo' Stir At Shivaji Park

'Gyanu, It's Time To Go': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announces Oct 2 'Jail Bharo' Stir At Shivaji Park

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces an October 2 'Jail Bharo' protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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  • Thackeray brothers support CJP, plan separate protest October 4.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a "Jail Bharo Andolan" against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2, posting a graphic showing a crowd of cockroaches surrounding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The announcement comes after Mumbai Police denied permission for the party's proposed protest at the venue. Dipke's latest post says the agitation will be held at 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti.

CJP Announces October 2 Protest

The CJP had initially planned a protest at Shivaji Park demanding Kumar's resignation and raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. After Mumbai Police denied permission, Dipke announced that the party would instead hold a "Jail Bharo Andolan".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Mumbai Police said it was not empowered to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park, citing a 2013 Bombay High Court order and subsequent restrictions on the use of the ground. Police also cited concerns over noise pollution and traffic disruption and advised the organisers to seek an alternative venue. The BMC has also said the proposed event does not currently have its permission.

The CJP has been demanding Kumar's resignation, a freeze on the SIR exercise and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.

Also Read: Delhi SIR: Over 4 Lakh Hearings Held As Poll Body Reviews Voter Roll Discrepancies

Raj, Uddhav Back CJP Protest

The proposed CJP agitation has received support from Maharashtra's Thackeray brothers.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced a separate joint protest march against the Election Commission on October 4, from Byculla to the BMC headquarters. Raj Thackeray also said his party would extend "full support" to the CJP's Jail Bharo movement.

The developments come amid a wider Opposition campaign over the SIR exercise and demands for Kumar's resignation. The Election Commission, however, has rejected allegations of institutional dissent over SIR and maintained that decisions relating to the exercise were taken unanimously.

Also Read: Parvesh Verma Faces Police Action After Viral Slap Video From Tilak Nagar

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Abhijeet Dipke Cockroach Janata Party
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