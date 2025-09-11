Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the Centre on Thursday over the alleged house arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjay Singh in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, the AAP MP claimed that he was scheduled to hold a press conference on the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Security Act (PSA). However, they were being allowed to step out and had been told no reason by the administration on why they had been stopped, he added.

Abdullah asserted that it was "not just a claim, but a reality."

Srinagar: Reacting to the alleged house arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "This is not just a claim, it's a reality. Unfortunately, whenever something like this happens, the media describes it as 'alleged' or…

"Unfortunately, whenever something like this happens, the media describes it as ‘alleged’ or ‘claimed.’ But it is a fact, we were arrested or assaulted. It is true that Sanjay Singh was under house arrest, and the reasons can only be explained by those responsible for it," said the Chief Minister while speaking to reporters in Srinagar.

He further lashed out at the Union government saying such actions are becoming repetitive.

"On one hand, it is said that things are settled in J&K, that the environment is peaceful, and people are happy. But the reality is quite different. Harsh actions are being taken against us, and law and order is being misused without justification," said the National Conference leader.

Abdullah said that the imposition of PSA against Malik and his arrest under the stringent law is without any valid reason.

"I met his father and assured him all the help. I would advise his party (AAP) to pick a lawyer from J&K who understands the PSA law well, and not bring a lawyer from outside J&K. I have spoken to a few lawyers. We are ready to extend all possible help," he added.