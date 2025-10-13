Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised In Mumbai

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut was urgently admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bhandup on Sunday after feeling unwell, sources confirm. A routine blood test at the same hospital had been conducted a few days ago. While details of the sudden admission are still emerging, officials say Raut’s condition is currently stable.

Earlier in the day, Raut had addressed the media in a press conference, maintaining his usual schedule. During the session, he made remarks that have stirred political debate: he claimed that Raj Thackeray supports bringing Congress, a key partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, into discussions with his faction.

Raut’s comments come amid renewed speculation over the improving rapport between the Thackeray brothers. Over the past several days, both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have shown signs of political alignment, with Raut playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap. Shiv Sena, under his guidance, has been actively communicating the party’s stance in favour of unity between the factions.

While the exact reason for Raut’s sudden hospitalisation has not been disclosed, his unexpected admission has drawn attention from political observers and supporters alike. All eyes are now on Fortis Hospital for updates on his health.