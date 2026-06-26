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English NewsCitiesSenior IAS Officer Sanjay Jaju Appointed As Telangana Chief Secretary

Senior IAS Officer Sanjay Jaju Appointed As Telangana Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju has been appointed Telangana's new Chief Secretary, succeeding K Ramakrishna Rao, who retires on June 30. The state also announced a wider bureaucratic reshuffle.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju appointed Telangana's new Chief Secretary.
  • Jaju succeeds K Ramakrishna Rao, who becomes Chief Minister's advisor.
  • Jaju also assumes crucial additional responsibilities across various departments.

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju was on Friday appointed as the Chief Secretary to the Telangana government.

He succeeds K Ramakrishna Rao, who will retire from service on June 30, a Government Order (GO) said.

Jaju, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is currently serving as Secretary, Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Earlier, he served as Secretary, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting among several other key assignments.

On assumption of charge by Jaju as Chief Secretary, the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce, ITE&C departments and Special Chief Secretary and CEO, Industry and Investment Cell in Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) shall remain with Jaju, a GO said.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed as Advisor and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the chief minister upon his superannuation on June 30.

The government also carried out a reshuffle of bureaucrats, including placing Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and CSR) in FAC of the post of Special CS to government (handlooms, textiles and handicrafts).

Separately, Vinay Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden is placed in FAC of the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests till further orders. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Telangana government?

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the Telangana government on Friday. He is a 1992-batch IAS officer.

Who did Sanjay Jaju replace, and what is their new role?

Sanjay Jaju replaced K Ramakrishna Rao, who will retire on June 30. Rao has been appointed as Advisor and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the chief minister after his superannuation.

What was Sanjay Jaju's previous position before this appointment?

Before becoming Chief Secretary, Sanjay Jaju was serving as Secretary, Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. He also previously served as Secretary, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAS Telangana State Government Chief Secretary Telangana  Sanjay Jaju
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