Sangli Hit-And-Run: Drunk Driver Hits 5 Vehicles In Maharashtra, Six Injured

A horrific hit-and-run incident was reported in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, where a man allegedly driving under the influence caused chaos on the road. The intoxicated driver crashed his car into at least five vehicles near the Balaji Mill turmeric factory area, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that six people were injured in the collisions. The incident sparked widespread anger among local residents, who vandalised the accused’s car in retaliation.

Police reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway to determine further details.

Pankaja Munde's PA Arrested

The personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of his wife, police said on Monday.

Anant Garje’s wife, 28-year-old dentist Dr Gauri Palve, was found hanging in their Worli apartment on Saturday. Police said preliminary inquiry points to domestic issues as the possible trigger.

Based on a complaint by Palve’s father, Worli police registered a case against Garje and two of his relatives under the abetment-to-suicide provisions. Garje, who was taken into custody early Monday, is expected to be produced before a local court later in the day.

The couple were married in February this year, and Palve worked at Mumbai’s civic-run KEM Hospital. Her family has alleged she was mentally harassed and physically tortured by Garje, and that she took the extreme step after frequent disputes. They further accused Garje of having an extra-marital affair and claimed Palve confronted him after finding him chatting with another woman on his phone.

Palve’s uncle alleged that the incident was not suicide but murder, and demanded a CBI probe along with an in-camera post-mortem.

Police have said all allegations will be investigated in detail as the case progresses.