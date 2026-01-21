Sambhal Violence Mastermind's Property Seized After Court Order; Police Hunt Continues

Sambhal (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday carried out attachment proceedings at the residence of Shariq Satta, described by police as the mastermind of the violence that rocked Sambhal on November 24, 2024, after a court issued a warrant for attachment of his property.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, 2024, when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

Officials said the attachment was carried out at Satta's house located in the Deepa Sarai area under Nakhasa police station limits amid heavy police deployment.

Sambhal Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the action was being taken under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in compliance with court orders against the absconding accused.

"We have identified the house of the absconding accused and are carrying out attachment proceedings. Teams from the district police force and the revenue department are present on the spot," Singh said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Kuldeep Singh told reporters that the court had issued attachment warrants for Shariq Satta's movable and immovable properties as part of legal proceedings in connection with the Sambhal violence case.

"We have deployed forces from four police stations and one platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). We are also verifying details of other properties linked to him," the ASP said.

He added that Satta, a resident of Hindupura Kheda, was declared a proclaimed offender under Section 84 after failing to appear before the court within the stipulated time, following which attachment warrants were issued.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told PTI that the police attached Satta's house on Tuesday. Further action will be taken after questioning his associates to determine the extent and location of his assets, he added.

Police said that Satta has been on the run for an extended period. Numerous raids have been conducted to apprehend him, but he remains untraceable. Earlier, warrants, including non-bailable warrants, were issued against him, followed by a court order for the attachment of his property, according to officials.

Describing Satta as a notorious auto-lifter involved in large-scale vehicle theft, the police named him as the prime accused in the Sambhal violence, in which multiple cases were registered against him.

SP Bishnoi said the police were also examining who may have been providing assistance to the absconding accused and how he managed to evade arrest for so long, adding that efforts to trace and arrest him would continue.

Police suspect that he may have fled abroad.

