Sales Manager Stabbed To Death In Fight With Momo Vendor In Delhi

Sales Manager Stabbed To Death In Fight With Momo Vendor In Delhi

Police have arrested three men and detained a minor in connection with the attack. The accused have been identified as Salman Khan (24), Azad Mishra (31), and Monu Mishra (28).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 12:06 PM (IST)

A 28-year-old sales manager was stabbed to death and his friend was injured following a late-night confrontation with a momo vendor in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said on Thursday. The altercation stemmed from an earlier dispute between the deceased and the vendor.

The victim, Vikas Walecha, a resident of NIT Sector 5 in Faridabad, was celebrating a birthday with friends on Wednesday night when he reportedly discussed a previous altercation with a vendor named Salman. The group decided to confront the vendor that night.

Scuffle Near Wine Shop

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, the group arrived at the Paper Market near a CNG pump around 10:30 pm. “They spotted Salman near a wine shop and confronted him. Salman then called his associates, and in the scuffle that followed, Vikas was stabbed while his friend Sumit Sharma sustained a leg fracture,” Dhania said.

Both men worked for a private company in Sector 5, Noida. Vikas was declared brought dead at LBS Hospital. Sumit is undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested three men and detained a minor in connection with the attack. The accused have been identified as Salman Khan (24), Azad Mishra (31), and Monu Mishra (28), all residents of Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad. A 13-year-old boy was also apprehended.

A knife and an iron rod used in the attack were recovered. “Multiple police teams analysed CCTV footage to track down the accused. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved,” the DCP added.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Noida Crime DELHI NEWS Delhi Momo Vendor Fight
