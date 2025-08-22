Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTamil Nadu Shocker: Siblings Kill Father, Stepmother. Beheaded Bodies Dumped In Lake

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Siblings Kill Father, Stepmother. Beheaded Bodies Dumped In Lake

Police arrested Akash and recovered the body parts from two lakes. The motive remains unclear, and a thorough investigation is underway, shocking the local community.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 07:08 AM (IST)
A chilling double murder has shocked residents of Salem district after police uncovered the brutal killing of a man and his wife, allegedly at the hands of his own children.

According to investigators, siblings Akash and Kanagavalli are accused of murdering their father, Palanisamy, and stepmother, Jayalakshmi. The victims were allegedly beheaded and dismembered before their remains were disposed of in two separate lakes.

The Salem police acted swiftly, arresting Akash in connection with the case. Officers later recovered the body parts and sent them to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

While details of what led to the killings remain unclear, authorities have launched a deeper investigation to piece together the chain of events. The case has rattled the local community, with residents expressing shock over the brutal nature of the crime.

Officials confirmed that further questioning and forensic analysis are underway as they work to determine the motive behind the murders.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 07:07 AM (IST)
Tamil Nadu News Salem News CRime News
