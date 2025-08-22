Tamil Nadu Shocker: Siblings Kill Father, Stepmother. Beheaded Bodies Dumped In Lake

A chilling double murder has shocked residents of Salem district after police uncovered the brutal killing of a man and his wife, allegedly at the hands of his own children.

According to investigators, siblings Akash and Kanagavalli are accused of murdering their father, Palanisamy, and stepmother, Jayalakshmi. The victims were allegedly beheaded and dismembered before their remains were disposed of in two separate lakes.

The Salem police acted swiftly, arresting Akash in connection with the case. Officers later recovered the body parts and sent them to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Tamil Nadu: A double murder case has been reported in Salem district, where siblings Akash and Kanagavalli allegedly killed their father Palanisamy and stepmother Jayalakshmi. The victims were beheaded and dismembered, with body parts dumped in two lakes. Police have arrested… pic.twitter.com/DnDAQWkWPm — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2025

While details of what led to the killings remain unclear, authorities have launched a deeper investigation to piece together the chain of events. The case has rattled the local community, with residents expressing shock over the brutal nature of the crime.

Officials confirmed that further questioning and forensic analysis are underway as they work to determine the motive behind the murders.