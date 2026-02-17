Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building At Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 1 Dead

Fire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building At Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 1 Dead

Fire personnel worked to contain the flames and prevent further spread within the structure.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 32-year-old man died of suffocation after a fire broke out at a building in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The deceased, identified as Sohan (32), was found in an unconscious condition on the second floor of the building, the official added.

Fire Reported In Afternoon

According to the DFS, a call reporting the blaze was received at 2.15 pm. The fire had erupted on the second and third floors of a building in the area.

Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched without delay. Fire personnel worked to contain the flames and prevent further spread within the structure.

The blaze was brought under control by 4.30 pm, a fire official said.

Victim Shifted To Hospital

During the firefighting operation, Sohan was located unconscious on the second floor. He was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to suffocation.

Officials said the fire was controlled after sustained efforts by the firefighting teams.

Cause Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, the DFS official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Authorities are continuing their assessment of the incident.

Related Video

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Sadar Bazar, north Delhi?

A fire broke out in a building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, resulting in a death.

Who was the victim and how did they die?

The victim was Sohan, a 32-year-old man, who died of suffocation after being found unconscious.

When was the fire reported and when was it controlled?

The fire was reported at 2:15 pm and brought under control by 4:30 pm.

What caused the fire?

The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, and further details are awaited.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sadar Bazar FIRE Multi-Storey Building Delhi On Fire 1 Dead
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Fire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building At Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 1 Dead
Fire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building At Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 1 Dead
Cities
‘It Was A Mistake’: Father Of Teen In Delhi SUV Crash Apologises After Biker’s Death
‘It Was A Mistake’: Father Of Teen In Delhi SUV Crash Apologises After Biker’s Death
Cities
ABP Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Security Lapses, Says Multiple Intrusion Attempts At Her Residence
ABP Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Security Lapses, Says Multiple Intrusion Attempts At Her Residence
Cities
‘Not Just An Accident’: Dwarka Crash Victim’s Mother Demands Justice After Teen Driver Granted Bail
‘Not Just An Accident’: Dwarka Crash Victim’s Mother Demands Justice After Teen Driver Granted Bail
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget