Fire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building At Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 1 Dead

A 32-year-old man died of suffocation after a fire broke out at a building in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The deceased, identified as Sohan (32), was found in an unconscious condition on the second floor of the building, the official added.

Fire Reported In Afternoon

According to the DFS, a call reporting the blaze was received at 2.15 pm. The fire had erupted on the second and third floors of a building in the area.

Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched without delay. Fire personnel worked to contain the flames and prevent further spread within the structure.

The blaze was brought under control by 4.30 pm, a fire official said.

Victim Shifted To Hospital

During the firefighting operation, Sohan was located unconscious on the second floor. He was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to suffocation.

Officials said the fire was controlled after sustained efforts by the firefighting teams.

Cause Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, the DFS official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Authorities are continuing their assessment of the incident.