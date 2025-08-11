Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSacked Karnataka Minister Rajanna To Take His Case To Congress High Command In Delhi, Blames ‘Misconceptions’

Sacked Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna plans to meet the party high command in Delhi to address "misconceptions" surrounding his removal.

Sacked Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna plans to meet the party high command in Delhi to address "misconceptions" surrounding his removal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 11:54 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, who was sacked from his ministerial post, on Monday said he would travel to New Delhi to address "misconceptions" about him with the party's high command.

Addressing reporters here, Rajanna said, “Our party high command, our party president and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal have some misconceptions about me. I will go to New Delhi to meet them all to try to clear the air..." Reiterating his loyalty to the party, Rajanna said, "Whatever I may say, but the final thing is that I am committed to the party high command.” Expressing support for Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" agitation, he said, "We will carry forward his agitation under his leadership.” Rajanna was sacked after his public remarks on "vote theft" challenged the party's official stance, particularly Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Asked who was responsible for the "misgiving" that led to his removal, the sacked minister responded by saying that he would provide a detailed explanation of his comments in the coming days.

Prior to his removal, Rajanna had sparked controversies, particularly by making statements that were seen as a challenge to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's influence.

Rajanna had publicly demanded the appointment of three additional Deputy Chief Ministers, one each from the Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Rajanna had also expressed his ambition to become the state Congress president, which Shivakumar is holding currently for an extended period.

Shivakumar has been the party state president for more than five years. PTI GMS GMS ROH

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 11:54 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Delhi CONGRESS Vote Chori KN Rajanna
