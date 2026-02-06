Runaway Tiger Tranquilised In East Godavari District After Days Of Panic

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRunaway Tiger Tranquilised In East Godavari District After Days Of Panic

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
A tiger that sparked widespread fear across parts of Andhra Pradesh was finally captured after hiding inside a cattle shed in Kurmapuram village of Rayavaram mandal in East Godavari district. Forest officials tranquilised the big cat and shifted it into a cage, bringing relief to residents who had been on edge for days. The animal, believed to have travelled from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, had triggered alerts across multiple districts. Authorities said the tiger may now be relocated to Visakhapatnam Zoo.

Found In Cattle Shed, Tranquilised By Forest Teams

The tiger was located early Friday morning after villagers reported movement near livestock enclosures in Kurmapuram. Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a controlled operation, using tranquiliser darts to sedate the animal safely.

Officials said the tiger had taken shelter inside a cattle shed, allowing teams to secure the area and avoid harm to residents. Once sedated, the animal was placed in a cage and moved under tight security. No human injuries were reported during the capture.

Residents in Kurmapuram and neighbouring parts of the Godavari region expressed relief after days of restricted movement and heightened vigilance. Schools had curtailed outdoor activities, while farmers were advised to avoid fields after dusk as tracking teams monitored the tiger’s movements.

Tiger Crossed States Before Reaching Andhra

Forest officials believe the animal originated from Tadoba in Maharashtra and traversed multiple states, swimming across rivers and moving through forest corridors before entering Andhra Pradesh. Its sudden appearance in populated areas had caused panic, prompting coordinated tracking efforts involving drone surveillance, camera traps and ground patrols.

The animal’s long journey highlighted challenges in managing wildlife movement beyond protected reserves, especially as shrinking forest buffers bring big cats closer to human settlements.

Authorities said the tiger will undergo medical evaluation before a decision is taken on its long-term housing, with Visakhapatnam Zoo among the options under consideration. Wildlife experts are also expected to assess whether the animal can eventually be relocated to a suitable reserve.

Forest officials credited rapid coordination between local teams and state wildlife authorities for preventing casualties. They added that monitoring has been stepped up in border forest zones to detect any further animal movement.

The incident has renewed focus on human-wildlife conflict in eastern India, with conservationists calling for stronger corridor protection and early-warning systems to prevent similar episodes in the future.

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Embed widget