HomeCities'RSS Not Banned': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Clarifies Stand Amid Row, Cites Prior BJP Govt Order On Schools

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the government hasn't banned the RSS, despite reissuing a 2013 circular restricting private activities on school grounds. This follows complaints about ideological activities.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 10:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Amid the recent controversy surrounding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday clarified that the government has not imposed any ban on the organisation, stating that the RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued regarding permissions for associations to operate in school and college premises.

"The Karnataka Government has not banned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued to allow associations to obtain permission in school and college premises, CM Siddaramaiah told the media in Puttur today.

"The order says any association or organization. We have reiterated what the BJP government has ordered. In 2013, Jagadish Shettar had banned associations from holding activities in school and college premises when he was the Chief Minister," the Karnataka CM stated.

Earlier, Karnataka government on Thursday reissued a 2013 circular that prohibits the use of government school grounds for private purposes, potentially clamping down on RSS activities on school premises.

While speaking with ANI, on circular banning use of school grounds for non-educational activities, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "Parents and children have complained about their ideological mentality, so we had to make an order in the interest of children. Anything not good for children will not be allowed in our schools."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take action against officials participating in RSS programs.

Referring to Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which does not permit government employees to be part of any political parties and participate in political activity, Kharge alleged that government officials have violated the rule by taking part in RSS's activities."

"As per Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 for Government servants in the State of Karnataka, the following rule is already in force. No Government servant shall be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation engaged in politics, or shall take part in any political movement or activity, shall not be solicited for its support or shall render any assistance thereto. It has been observed that government officials and employees are participating in the programs and activities organised by RSS and other organisations in recent times, despite the clear direction," Kharge stated in the letter.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 10:30 PM (IST)
Siddaramaiah Karnataka BJP RSS
