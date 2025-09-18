British industrial technology giant Rolls-Royce has unveiled a major expansion of its global capability and innovation centre in Bengaluru, elevating the facility to the company’s largest hub worldwide. The upgraded centre will bolster key global functions across civil, defence, and power systems, while deepening Rolls-Royce’s digital and engineering expertise.

The expanded Bengaluru facility is designed to accommodate up to 700 employees, bringing together business teams, enterprise services, and engineering and digital specialists under one roof. Among the new additions is the Rolls-Royce Data Labs, enhancing the company’s digital capabilities. The expansion aligns with Rolls-Royce’s strategic goal of doubling its sourcing from India over the next five years, further weaving Indian suppliers into its global supply chain.

Currently, Rolls-Royce employs more than 3,000 people in India, including 2,000 engineers contributing to global development programs. “This is a strategic investment for our future,” said Helen McCabe, Rolls-Royce’s Chief Financial Officer.

She added, “This centre will be a hub of collaboration, innovation, and excellence, uniting experts in HR, procurement, finance, agile, digital, and innovation to develop solutions with real business impact. From powering India’s first aircraft to now establishing our largest global capability and innovation centre, our journey with India has been remarkable. The road ahead promises even greater achievements.”

Rolls-Royce engines are already a critical component of India’s defence capabilities, powering over 1,400 platforms across the Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army. The company’s partnership with Infosys led to the launch of a joint aerospace engineering and digital innovation centre in Bengaluru three years ago, providing advanced R&D and digital services to support its global engineering and business operations.

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil highlighted the significance of Rolls-Royce’s expansion for the state. “This decision reinforces Karnataka’s status as India’s leading hub for aerospace, defence, and advanced engineering. The state contributes 65% to India’s aerospace and defence sector, and India is recognised globally as the world’s third-largest aerospace ecosystem. The sector has become a cornerstone of our manufacturing economy,” he said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, lauded the expansion as a clear signal of Rolls-Royce’s long-term commitment to India. “The company is delivering cutting-edge capabilities and driving transformation with technologies that help the global aviation industry move toward greater sustainability,” she noted.

In 2024, Rolls-Royce reported revenues of £17.8 billion, with an operating profit of £2.4 billion, underscoring its robust performance as it invests in global growth.