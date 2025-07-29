Road Accident Victim Dies As Doctors Sleep In Meerut, CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

An incident of sheer negligence was witnessed at a hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, when a road accident victim was brought in, but the doctors on duty were found sleeping under the AC, as revealed by security camera footage. After the video went viral, two junior doctors were suspended by the authorities.

The victim, identified as Sunil, was brought to the emergency ward on Monday evening after suffering serious injuries in a road accident. According to police, Sunil was bleeding heavily when admitted. His family claims he lay on a stretcher in agony, crying for help as precious minutes slipped away.

सोते रहे डॉक्टर मर गया सुनील!#मेरठ में पश्चिमी यूपी के सबसे बड़े मेडिकल सेंटर LLRM मेडिकल कॉलेज में हादसे में घायल सुनील तड़प तड़प कर मर गया और डॉक्टर सोते रहे



आधी रात को इमरजेंसी में पहुंच सुनील को इलाज नसीब नहीं हुआ. अब मेडिकल प्रशासन ने दो जूनियर डॉक्टर सस्पेंड किए हैं pic.twitter.com/NCTv6y6JBE — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) July 28, 2025

Despite his critical condition, two junior doctors — Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket — who were supposed to be on duty, were seen fast asleep in the hospital’s emergency section. One video clip shows a doctor reclining comfortably with his leg on a table, oblivious to the chaos around him. A woman holding a child and a prescription can be seen trying in vain to rouse him, while Sunil lies nearby, blood pouring from his leg.

Family Claims Doctors Slept While Sunil Cried in Pain

Sunil's family alleges that the inaction cost him his life. “He was right there, bleeding and begging for help, but no one listened,” one relative said, fighting back tears. “He didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Senior Doctor Arrived Later, But Too Late to Save the Patient

At the time of the incident, Dr. Shashank Jindal, the duty-in-charge, was reportedly absent from the hospital. During an internal inquiry, he stated that he rushed to the scene upon hearing about the situation and immediately began administering treatment — including IV fluids and a cast. However, his efforts may have come too late.

Sunil succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning at around 7 AM. While Dr. Jindal insists the patient was already in a critical state upon arrival, the family maintains that the delay in treatment directly led to his death.

Reacting to the viral video and growing criticism, Dr. R.C. Gupta, Principal of LLRM Medical College, confirmed that both junior doctors have been suspended pending further investigation. “The footage clearly shows a doctor sleeping while a patient was in distress. We have taken immediate action, and a thorough inquiry is underway,” he said.

The incident has also drawn the attention of local authorities. The Meerut District Magistrate has been directed to launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sunil’s death.