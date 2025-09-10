Reliance Launches Relief Drive In Flood-Hit Punjab, Focuses On Food, Shelter And Livestock Aid

Reliance Industries has rolled out a large-scale relief operation in flood-affected areas of Punjab, with teams working alongside local authorities to provide immediate support in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi, two of the worst-hit districts.

The company said its ten-point humanitarian plan includes dry ration kits for 10,000 families, voucher-based assistance of ₹5,000 each for 1,000 of the most vulnerable households, and supplies for community kitchens. Portable water filters are also being deployed in waterlogged villages to ensure safe drinking water.

To help families displaced by the floods, emergency shelter kits with tarpaulins, mosquito nets, ropes, and bedding are being distributed. Health awareness sessions and disinfection of contaminated water sources have also been launched to curb the risk of disease outbreaks, along with sanitation kits for affected households.

Livestock support is another major focus. Veterinary teams have reported severe distress among cattle due to prolonged waterlogging.

Reliance Foundation and its animal welfare initiative Vantara, in coordination with the state’s Animal Husbandry Department, have set up livestock camps to provide medicines, vaccines and feed. More than 3,000 silage bundles are being distributed for nearly 5,000 cattle. The Vantara team is also assisting in rescue efforts, treatment of injured animals, and safe disposal of deceased livestock to prevent infections.

Shri Anant Ambani: “We are committed to walk alongside Punjab through this difficult time”



Reliance said its teams are working round-the-clock with district administrations, panchayats and the NDRF. The Jio Punjab team has restored network services across flood-hit areas, while Reliance Retail is sending ration and sanitation kits with 21 essential items, identified in coordination with local panchayats.

“Our heart goes out to the people of Punjab in this hour of suffering,” said Anant Ambani, director of Reliance Industries. “Families have lost homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. The entire Reliance family is standing with them, providing food, water, shelter and care for both people and animals.”

The company said it will continue to support recovery efforts in the state in the weeks ahead.