HomeCitiesRed Fort Blast: 'I Saw Flames From My House, Heard A Loud Explosion,' Eyewitnesses Recall Horror

Red Fort Blast: 'I Saw Flames From My House, Heard A Loud Explosion,' Eyewitnesses Recall Horror

“I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby,” said Rajdhar Pandey, a resident who witnessed the blast unfold.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station left 8 people dead and many others injured on Monday evening. The Fire Department confirmed receiving a call about an explosion inside a car, which triggered a massive blaze damaging multiple vehicles. Seven fire tenders and police teams, including personnel from the Delhi Police Special Cell, have reached the site. The area has been sealed off, and preliminary reports suggest that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) may have been used in the blast.

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror & Chaos

"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," said Rajdhar Pandey, a resident who witnessed the blast unfold.

Another eyewitness told ANI, “When we saw someone’s hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can’t explain it in words…”

A local shopkeeper recalled the sheer force of the explosion. “I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the blast. It felt as if we were all going to die,” he said.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot, cordoning off the area and launching an investigation.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Delhi Red Fort Blast Lal Kila Metro Station Delhi IED Blasts
