In a rather unusual appeal from Maharashtra’s Akola district, a farmer’s son has written to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, requesting his help in finding a bride.

In his letter, the 34-year-old man wrote, “I’m getting older, and it now feels like I may never get married. Please consider my loneliness and help me find a life partner so that I can build a family. I’m even ready to become a ghar jamai (live at my wife’s home). I promise to work hard and be a good husband.”

What makes this appeal particularly significant is the social backdrop that in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, families are reportedly reluctant to marry their daughters to men engaged in farming, citing the growing financial and social challenges of the agricultural sector.

Two Domestic Helps Booked For Stealing Gold

In other news from Maharashtra, a case has been registered against two women domestic workers for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 16.25 lakh from the residence of a 61-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials from the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, the theft took place between August and November 11 at the complainant’s home on Murbad Road in Kalyan.

The accused, aged 45 and 21, are residents of Kalyan and Dombivli, respectively, though their complete addresses are still being verified, the official added.

“The complainant came to us after she found her gold ornaments missing. The value of the stolen items is estimated at Rs 16.25 lakh. Efforts are underway to trace the accused,” the police official said.