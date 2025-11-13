Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Ready To Be Ghar Jamai': Maharashtra Farmer's Son Requests Sharad Pawar To Find Him Bride

'Ready To Be Ghar Jamai': Maharashtra Farmer's Son Requests Sharad Pawar To Find Him Bride

The man wrote, "I’m even ready to become a ghar jamai (live at my wife’s home). I promise to work hard and be a good husband.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a rather unusual appeal from Maharashtra’s Akola district, a farmer’s son has written to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, requesting his help in finding a bride.

In his letter, the 34-year-old man wrote, “I’m getting older, and it now feels like I may never get married. Please consider my loneliness and help me find a life partner so that I can build a family. I’m even ready to become a ghar jamai (live at my wife’s home). I promise to work hard and be a good husband.”

What makes this appeal particularly significant is the social backdrop that in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, families are reportedly reluctant to marry their daughters to men engaged in farming, citing the growing financial and social challenges of the agricultural sector.

Two Domestic Helps Booked For Stealing Gold

In other news from Maharashtra, a case has been registered against two women domestic workers for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 16.25 lakh from the residence of a 61-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials from the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, the theft took place between August and November 11 at the complainant’s home on Murbad Road in Kalyan.

The accused, aged 45 and 21, are residents of Kalyan and Dombivli, respectively, though their complete addresses are still being verified, the official added.

“The complainant came to us after she found her gold ornaments missing. The value of the stolen items is estimated at Rs 16.25 lakh. Efforts are underway to trace the accused,” the police official said.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra' SHarad Pawar Farmer Letter Sharad Pawa
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Encrypted 'Session' App Used by Umar and Muzammil; Turkey Meeting Linked to Jaish Handler Revealed!!
Delhi Car Blast: 50 CCTV Footages Trace Umar’s Route, NSG Examines Red EcoSport in Faridabad | ABP NEWS
Delhi Car Blast: ATS Arrests Dr. Arif from Kanpur; NSG Probes Red EcoSport Found in Faridabad | ABP NEWS
Delhi Blast: DNA Confirms Dr. Umar Nabi Was Driving I20; Body Parts Found Near Lajpat Rai Market
Delhi Blast Plot Deepens: NIA Reveals 8 Suspects Planned Serial Blasts Across Four Locations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget