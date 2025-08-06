Rajasthan Women To Get Free Bus Travel For Two Days On Raksha Bandhan

Women in Rajasthan will be able to travel for free on state-run roadways buses for two consecutive days this Raksha Bandhan – on August 9 and August 10.

The decision was taken following instructions from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, with Rajasthan Roadways issuing an official order to implement the scheme. This is the first time the state is extending free travel benefits for women beyond a single day for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

According to officials, the initiative aims to provide free bus rides to around 8.5 lakh women over the two-day period. However, the move is expected to cost Rajasthan Roadways an estimated Rs 14 crore in revenue losses.

Key Details Of The Free Travel Scheme

Only ordinary buses will be covered under this offer.

Volvo and other air-conditioned buses will be excluded.

Free travel will be allowed only within Rajasthan’s state borders.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader public welfare approach, especially for women during festive occasions.

Even as the state offers free rides for Raksha Bandhan, Rajasthan Roadways is reportedly planning a 10% to 30% fare hike in regular ticket prices during the upcoming festive season.

The free travel offer comes as a relief for women passengers but is also accompanied by financial implications for the state-run transport service, especially amid rising operational costs.