Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan Women To Get Free Bus Travel For Two Days On Raksha Bandhan

Rajasthan Women To Get Free Bus Travel For Two Days On Raksha Bandhan

The initiative aims to provide free bus rides to around 8.5 lakh women over the two days. However, the move is expected to cost Rajasthan Roadways an estimated Rs 14 crore in revenue losses.

By : Mohd Moin | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 08:08 AM (IST)

Women in Rajasthan will be able to travel for free on state-run roadways buses for two consecutive days this Raksha Bandhan – on August 9 and August 10.

The decision was taken following instructions from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, with Rajasthan Roadways issuing an official order to implement the scheme. This is the first time the state is extending free travel benefits for women beyond a single day for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

According to officials, the initiative aims to provide free bus rides to around 8.5 lakh women over the two-day period. However, the move is expected to cost Rajasthan Roadways an estimated Rs 14 crore in revenue losses.

Key Details Of The Free Travel Scheme

  • Only ordinary buses will be covered under this offer.
  • Volvo and other air-conditioned buses will be excluded.
  • Free travel will be allowed only within Rajasthan’s state borders.
  • The initiative is part of the government’s broader public welfare approach, especially for women during festive occasions.

Even as the state offers free rides for Raksha Bandhan, Rajasthan Roadways is reportedly planning a 10% to 30% fare hike in regular ticket prices during the upcoming festive season.

The free travel offer comes as a relief for women passengers but is also accompanied by financial implications for the state-run transport service, especially amid rising operational costs.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan Jaipur News Rajasthan News Rajasthan Free Bus Women
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Yunus Says Bangladesh Election To Be Held In Feb Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
News
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget