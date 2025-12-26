VIDEO: Man Attempts Suicide At Mecca's Grand Mosque, Security Officer Hailed For Swift Response

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A man jumped from an upper floor of the Grand Mosque, also known as Masjid Al Haram, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The incident prompted an immediate response from security forces stationed at Islam’s holiest site.

A security officer was injured while attempting to stop the man’s fall, as per the Ministry of Interior. Both the man and the officer were rushed for medical treatment, officials said, adding that all required legal procedures have since been completed.

Security Forces Act Swiftly At Islam’s Holiest Site

The Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque said it responded as soon as the incident occurred. In a statement, Haram security forces described the episode as “an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque.”

🕋🚨 A security guard at the Masjid al-Haram rushed to intervene after a person tried to take their own life by jumping off the upper floors of the masjid.



The security guard was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground. Both individuals were… pic.twitter.com/NnpveIE8wf — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) December 25, 2025

The statement said a security officer was hurt while trying to prevent the man from hitting the ground at the moment of the fall. “Both individuals were immediately transferred to receive the necessary medical care, and the required official procedures were completed,” it said, reported Khaleej Times.

Chief Imam Urges Pilgrims To Respect Sanctity

Following the incident, the Chief Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdur Rahman As Sudais, addressed pilgrims, urging them to follow regulations and instructions within the holy precincts. He called on worshippers to respect the sanctity of the site, observe proper Islamic conduct and remain focused on worship and obedience.

He also highlighted that the preservation of life is a core objective of Islamic law, warning against actions that put lives at risk. Citing the Quran, he said: “And do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands.”