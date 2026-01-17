Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan's Most-Wanted MD Drug Mastermind Arrested In Kolkata After 8-Year Manhunt

Rajasthan's Most-Wanted MD Drug Mastermind Arrested In Kolkata After 8-Year Manhunt

Rajasthan ATS and ANTF arrested Ramesh, a top-10 most-wanted criminal with a ₹1 lakh reward, in Kolkata after an eight-year search. He ran a five-state MD drug trafficking network, posing as a teacher.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Joint teams of the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have arrested a man alleged to be the key figure behind an illegal MD (synthetic drug) trafficking racket, bringing to an end an eight-year-long search, police said on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (ATS and ANTF) Vikas Kumar confirmed the arrest and said the accused has been identified as Ramesh, who also operated under the names Ramlal and Anil. He is listed among Rajasthan’s top 10 most-wanted criminals and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, ANI reported.

According to the IG, the accused had built an extensive drug distribution network spanning at least five states, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Calling the operation a major breakthrough, Kumar said sustained surveillance and continuous tracking led joint ATS-ANTF teams to the New Town area of Kolkata in West Bengal, where the accused was finally apprehended. The teams had remained stationed in Bengal for nearly ten days before executing the arrest.

Police said the accused had deliberately severed ties with his associates, kept his mobile phones switched off and assumed a false identity. He was reportedly living in a residential area while posing as a chemistry teacher and a chemical trader.

The IG further said the accused was in the process of reviving his illegal drug operations from Kolkata. However, before the network could be reactivated, the ANTF intervened and arrested him.

In a separate development, Indore police on Thursday arrested three persons and seized 513 grams of MD drugs in Madhya Pradesh. The Crime Branch identified the accused as Nikhil and Mukesh, both residents of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, and Kamlesh, a resident of Rajasthan.

Police said the three were travelling on a motorcycle and transporting the drug consignment from Rajasthan. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police check was set up on MR-4 road. When the suspects attempted to flee after spotting the police, they were chased and apprehended. A search led to the recovery of the contraband, officials said.

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the illegal MD trafficking racket?

A man identified as Ramesh, also known as Ramlal and Anil, was arrested. He was a key figure in an illegal MD trafficking racket.

How long had the accused been wanted by the authorities?

The accused had been on the run for eight years and was listed among Rajasthan's top 10 most-wanted criminals.

In how many states did the accused operate his drug distribution network?

The accused had an extensive drug distribution network spanning at least five states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Where was the accused apprehended?

The accused was apprehended in the New Town area of Kolkata, West Bengal, after a sustained surveillance operation.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
#Rajasthan Rajasthan ATS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget