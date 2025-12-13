Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRajasthan Police Seize 750 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor Hidden Under Rice Sacks, Two Arrested

Rajasthan Police Seize 750 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor Hidden Under Rice Sacks, Two Arrested

During the inspection, police found 750 cartons of illegal English liquor hidden below rice bags. Police said the liquor was manufactured in Punjab and was being illegally transported to Gujarat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rajasthan police seized a large consignment of Punjab-made English liquor concealed beneath sacks of rice during a late-night check at the Mawal police outpost in Sirohi. Two persons, including the truck driver, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The seizure was made during routine barricading in the Abu Road RIICO police station area, when a truck bearing registration number RJ 19 GH 0377 was stopped on suspicion. Police said the driver gave evasive replies during questioning, following which a thorough search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the inspection, police found 750 cartons of illegal English liquor hidden below rice bags. The recovered consignment included 244 cartons of Royal Stag liquor bottles, 360 cartons of Royal Challenge liquor bottles, 95 cartons of Royal Challenge quarter bottles, and 51 cartons of Royal Stag quarter bottles.

Police said the liquor was manufactured in Punjab and was being illegally transported to Gujarat. The arrested accused have been identified as Ashok Bishnoi, a resident of Vishnu Ki Dhani under Kaperda police station in Jodhpur district, and Hardev Bishnoi, a resident of Guda Vishnoiyan under Vivek Vihar police station, Jodhpur.

Abu Road RIICO SHO Laxman Singh said the accused are being interrogated to ascertain the source of the liquor, the individuals behind the consignment, and its intended destination. He added that police are also probing the possible involvement of an organised smuggling network.

The truck and the liquor consignment have been seized, and a case has been registered under the Excise Act. Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sirohi #Rajasthan
