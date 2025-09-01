Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajasthan Monsoon Fury: 2 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents As Heavy Showers Lash State

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Two people were killed after being struck by lightning and another person was swept away by strong currents of a river as many parts of Rajasthan, including state capital Jaipur, received rains, officials said.

According to Met department, Jalore on Sunday recorded the highest rainfall at 118.5 mm during the day, followed by Pilani with 51.2 mm, Sangaria in Hanumangarh with 24 mm, Lunkaransar in Bikaner with 23.5 mm and Vanasthali in Tonk with 21 mm.

Several districts, including Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Sawai Madhopur and Dausa, received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

In Sawai Madhopur, a girl died and seven others were injured after lightning struck a house on Saturday.

Another youth was killed in Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh after being struck by lightning on Sunday, while in Dausa's Sikandra, a woman and a girl sustained burn injuries in a similar incident.

In Sirohi district, five youths who had entered the Banas river to take bath were swept away by the strong current. Four of them were rescued safely, while one remained missing, police said.

A department official said a circulation system is currently lying over northwest Rajasthan while the monsoon trough line is passing through its normal position and remains active.

The monsoon will remain active over parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next five to six days and moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in most areas and heavy rains at isolated places.

Western Rajasthan, particularly Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall at several places over the next two to three days, the official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
