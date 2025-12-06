Rajasthan Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Shekhawati; Frost Threatens Crops Across The Region

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rajasthan is reeling under icy winter conditions as a biting cold wave tightens its grip across several districts. Temperatures have dropped sharply into single digits, with Shekhawati emerging as the coldest region and now placed under a frost alert. The intense chill has begun to impact daily life as well as agriculture, raising concerns for farmers across the state.

Sharp Temperature Drop Across Rajasthan

A combination of a western disturbance and heavy snowfall in northern India has led to a significant drop in temperatures in Rajasthan. More than a dozen cities have recorded single-digit temperatures, while Jaipur registered its lowest minimum of the season, falling below 10°C for the first time. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold spell is expected to continue over the coming days, with Shekhawati particularly vulnerable to severe cold-wave conditions.

Nights Turn Harsher, Frost Hits Farmlands

As temperatures continue to fall, nights have become piercingly cold across many parts of the state. In large stretches of Shekhawati, night temperatures have dipped below 2°C, disrupting normal life. Farmers are also facing the brunt of the weather, with frost forming in multiple areas and damaging vegetables and other Rabi crops. To protect their fields, farmers are resorting to traditional practices such as smoking and increased irrigation, but the intense chill is making it difficult to minimise losses.

Weather experts note that low wind speeds are accelerating the night-time cooling, while dense fog continues to linger into the morning hours.

Fatehpur Coldest At 1.9°C

In the last 24 hours, Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 1.9°C. Other regions also faced severe cold, including Lunkaransar in Bikaner at 3.2°C, Sikar at 3°C, Nagaur at 3.1°C, Alwar at 5.4°C, Dausa at 4.6°C, and Jhunjhunu at 6.4°C. Jaipur has also felt the sharp chill, with a minimum temperature of 9.2°C – below normal for this time of year.

Across Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Bikaner, and Ganganagar, residents struggled with biting winds even during the day. In the evenings, people were seen gathering around bonfires, burning wood and cow dung cakes to keep warm at markets, bus stands, and villages.

Cold Wave To Continue For A Week

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Department, said the skies would remain clear across most parts of Rajasthan for the next week, keeping the downward trend in temperatures intact. In Shekhawati, minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 3°C and 5°C, with cold-wave conditions likely in some locations. He added that north-westerly winds will intensify the chill further.

Experts have advised people to take precautions at night, ensure safety for children and the elderly, and drive carefully in the early morning fog. The department forecasts that the severe cold will continue across Rajasthan for the next several days.