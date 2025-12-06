Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSecurity Tightened In Mathura On Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary; Traffic Restrictions Imposed

Adequate police deployment has been ensured, including local police units, forces from adjoining districts, PAC, and RAF (Rapid Action Force). Flag marches are being conducted at all key locations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Security has been significantly heightened around the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, officials said on Friday. In addition to local police, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and paramilitary forces have been deployed. Authorities will monitor the area using drones and CCTV cameras throughout the day.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stated that preparations for December 6 are complete. Adequate police deployment has been ensured, including local police units, forces from adjoining districts, PAC, and RAF (Rapid Action Force). Flag marches are being conducted at all key locations.

The SSP added that intensive area domination is underway, focusing on sensitive points, entry and exit routes, district borders, as well as hotels, inns, eateries, railway stations, and bus stands. Vehicles are being thoroughly inspected, and random checks continue. The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) is operating in plain clothes, while officials are monitoring social media activity. Authorities warned that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Traffic Restrictions Announced

According to officials, several routes around the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah area have been diverted for December 6, 2025.

  • Traffic from Gokul Restaurant toward Masani will be restricted; vehicles must take NH-19 to reach their destinations.

  • Vehicles approaching from Masani Chauraha toward Deeg Gate police outpost will be prohibited and diverted via Gokul Restaurant to NH-19.

  • Traffic from Bhuteshwar Chauraha toward KJS will be restricted and diverted toward Krishnanagar, Govardhan Chauraha, and the bus stand.

  • Vehicles from Bharatpur Gate toward Deeg Gate will be prohibited and redirected through Holi Gate, Chowk Bazaar, and Bhaisahwara State Bank.

  • Traffic from Amarnath Cut toward KJS will be diverted to Bhuteshwar.

  • Vehicles coming from Potrakund Mor on NH-19 toward KJS will be restricted.

  • Traffic from Yadav Chauraha toward KJS will be restricted and diverted through Kalyan Karoti.

  • Vehicles from Rupam Cinema Tiraha toward KJS will also be prohibited.

  • Heavy vehicles from Govardhan Chauraha or Bhuteshwar Chauraha heading toward Mathura city will remain restricted and must use Township Tiraha.

  • Commercial and heavy vehicles at Mandi Chauraha will be barred from moving toward Krishnanagar power station and diverted via Township Tiraha.

  • No heavy vehicle from Highway Cut may proceed toward Dhaulipyao; they must use the Township route.

  • Roadways buses from Govardhan Chauraha toward Bhuteshwar will be completely restricted and rerouted via the Goods Depot Road.

  • Large roadways buses approaching Dhaulipyao from Highway Cut will be restricted and diverted through the Goods Depot area.

  • Heavy and commercial vehicles, including tractor trolleys, from Lakshminagar toward Mathura city will be diverted via Gokul Barrage and Township.

  • Tempos and e-rickshaws from Machhli Phatak toward State Bank will remain restricted; four-wheelers may also be restricted if necessary.

All vehicle types from BSA Tiraha toward Bhuteshwar Tiraha may be restricted depending on security needs. Authorities have urged the public to follow the advisories and cooperate with security forces to maintain peace on the sensitive date.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
